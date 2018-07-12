Alisson not a Liverpool target despite reports of £57.5m offer

Liverpool were put off by Roma's asking price, Sky Sports News understands

Liverpool have no plans to bid for Roma goalkeeper Alisson this summer, according to Sky sources.

Reports emerged on Monday that Liverpool were preparing a formal offer of £57.5m but Sky Sports News understands that is not the case.

Roma's £80m valuation of the Brazil No 1 had put off Liverpool and Sky Sports News reported last month the Premier League club were unlikely to make a move for the player this summer.

Alisson was Brazil's first-choice goalkeeper at the World Cup this summer

Alisson is thought to have been a target in January and just after, but Liverpool have not made an approach in the current transfer window.

It is understood Real Madrid are Alisson's likely destination should he leave Roma this summer.

0:32 Jurgen Klopp accepts Loris Karius is going to be regularly scrutinised after he made a mistake in Liverpool's pre-season win over Tranmere.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp accepted current first-choice goalkeeper Loris Karius is going to be regularly scrutinised after he made a mistake in the 3-2 pre-season win over Tranmere on Tuesday.

Karius was at fault for two of Real Madrid's three goals in May's Champions League final defeat - after which it was revealed by US doctors the player was suffering from concussion.