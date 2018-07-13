Liverpool News

Xherdan Shaqiri arrives at Liverpool for medical ahead of Stoke move

Liverpool met Shaqiri's £13.5m release clause

Last Updated: 13/07/18 10:45am

Xherdan Shaqiri is set to join Liverpool
Xherdan Shaqiri is set to join Liverpool

Xherdan Shaqiri has cut short his holiday and has arrived on Merseyside ready for a Liverpool medical, Sky Sports News understands.

Stoke have accepted a bid of just over £13.5m for the forward, after Liverpool met the release clause valuation in Shaqiri's contract.

The Swiss midfielder said it was "no secret" he wished to leave Stoke following their relegation from the Premier League.

His last-minute winner against Serbia sent Switzerland through to the World Cup's round of 16 before their campaign drew to a close with a defeat to Sweden.

More to follow...

