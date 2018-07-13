Xherdan Shaqiri undergoing Liverpool medical ahead of move from Stoke

Xherdan Shaqiri is set to join Liverpool

Xherdan Shaqiri’s medical ahead of a move to Liverpool from Stoke is still ongoing and progressing well, Sky Sports News understands.

Stoke have accepted a bid of just over £13.5m after Liverpool met the release clause valuation in Shaqiri's contract.

The Swiss midfielder said it was "no secret" he wished to leave Stoke following their relegation from the Premier League.

His last-minute winner against Serbia sent Switzerland through to the World Cup round of 16 before their campaign drew to a close with a defeat to Sweden.

1:34 What could he bring to Liverpool? Here's a look at Shaqiri's best moments from last season What could he bring to Liverpool? Here's a look at Shaqiri's best moments from last season

Shaqiri joined Stoke in 2015 from Inter Milan before going on to make 84 league appearances for the club. He has two years left on his current deal at the bet365 Stadium.

Midfielders Fabinho and Naby Keita have already become Liverpool players this summer, but manager Jurgen Klopp has been on the hunt for a more creative, direct replacement for Philippe Coutinho.

Klopp appeared set to sign Lyon's Nabil Fekir before the World Cup but Lyon released a statement earlier last month announcing they had ended negotiations.