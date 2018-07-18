Daniel Sturridge vows to stay at Liverpool and fight for starting role under Jurgen Klopp

Daniel Sturridge has featured in all three of Liverpool's pre-season friendlies to date

Daniel Sturridge has vowed to stay at Liverpool for the upcoming season and fight for a starting role under Jurgen Klopp.

The 28-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom after starting just five Premier League games for Liverpool.

A hamstring injury hampered Sturridge's spell at the Baggies, but the striker has since featured in all three of Liverpool's pre-season friendlies ahead of their US tour.

Sturridge has been linked with Sevilla and Besiktas in recent weeks, but with Klopp admitting the door remains open at Anfield, the England international is targeting a regular role under the German.

"I see myself staying at Liverpool, hopefully being part of the team week in, week out," Sturridge told the Daily Mirror.

"Pre-season is going well, so for me it's keeping my head down and building on that. I'm excited about the season ahead and it feels great to be back."

Liverpool are in friendly action on Thursday against Blackburn at Ewood Park before embarking on their tour of the US.

Klopp's former club Borussia Dortmund take on Liverpool in Charlotte on July 22, while the Reds also face familiar foes Manchester City (July 26) and Manchester United (July 28) a fortnight before their Premier League campaign starts against West Ham, live on Sky Sports Premier League on August 12.

