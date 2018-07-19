Alisson in Liverpool for medical as Roma confirm deal imminent
"Negotiations are advanced and he's over in Liverpool now" - Roma sporting director
Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson is in Liverpool to complete a medical ahead of his £67m move from Roma.
It is the final hurdle in the transfer, according to Sky in Italy, with Alisson having travelled to England on a private jet on Wednesday evening after already agreeing a five-year deal.
He will become the world's most expensive goalkeeper after Liverpool's offer surpassed the £34.7m Manchester City paid for Ederson in 2017.
The deal was too good to turn down, according to Roma sporting director Monchi.
"We haven't finalised anything yet [with Alisson]," he said on Thursday morning. "But it is true that the negotiations are advanced and he's over in Liverpool now.
"When a very substantial offer comes in, you have to consider it. We weighed up the pros and cons and decided to speak to Liverpool."
He added: "Selling Alisson would not show a lack of ambition. For me, ambition is about doing the right thing after thinking everything through."
Klopp 'had to get' Karius replacement
The memory of the Champions League final meant Liverpool were forced into finding Loris Karius' replacement, says Graeme Souness.
Alisson made 49 appearances for Roma last season, including the 7-6 aggregate defeat to Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Champions League.
Liverpool have now agreed to sell goalkeeper Danny Ward to Leicester City for £10m, according to Sky sources.
