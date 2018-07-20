Friday's Liverpool transfer rumours: Nabil Fekir, Kylian Mbappe and Alisson

Lyon's Nabil Fekir will not be joining Liverpool, according to reports

Liverpool will not be pursuing a deal for a recent World Cup winner as we round up the latest transfer rumours on Friday, July 20.

Liverpool will not move for Nabil Fekir in this transfer window, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Reds made a move for Fekir before the World Cup but it fell through at the last minute, with the club not expected to return for the Lyon forward.

Transfer Centre LIVE!

Liverpool's new signing Fabinho has said he will try to persuade Kylian Mbappe to move to the club.

"He [Mbappe] has already said this season he will remain at PSG, but I still try slowly to convince him to come over," Fabinho said.

"Kylian Mbappe sent me a text message congratulating me for coming to Liverpool. Unfortunately I have not had a chance to congratulate him for what he did during this World Cup."

Alisson Becker has officially joined Liverpool from Roma in a deal that makes him the world's most expensive goalkeeper.

Sky Sports News understands Liverpool have paid £67m for the 25-year-old, who has signed a "long-term" contract at Anfield.

It surpasses the £34.7m Manchester City paid in 2017 to sign Ederson, Alisson's understudy for Brazil.

Leicester City have agreed a £10m fee with Liverpool for goalkeeper Danny Ward, Sky Sports News understands.

1:23 Jurgen Klopp insists new Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, who has completed his £67m move from Roma, is 'world class' Jurgen Klopp insists new Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, who has completed his £67m move from Roma, is 'world class'

The Foxes are looking to provide serious competition for Kasper Schmeichel, who has been their regular starter since his arrival at the club at the start of the 2011-12 season.

Ward has only made three first-team appearances for Liverpool since signing for them in January 2012, spending the 2016/17 season on loan with Huddersfield and helping them secure promotion to the Premier League.

LFCTV is the only place to watch all of Liverpool's pre-season matches live, and hear first on new signings. Go to www.sky.com/lfctv to find out more, or go to Sky channel 425 and press red.