Fabinho hopes to convince PSG star Kylian Mbappe to join Liverpool

Kylian Mbappe was named the best young player at the World Cup

Liverpool's new signing Fabinho has said he will try to persuade Kylian Mbappe to move to the club.

Fabinho joined Liverpool from Monaco for a fee of around £43.7m on a four-year-deal in May and the deal was officially made on July 21.

The 24-year-old and Mbappe played together at Monaco during the 2016/17 season when they won the Ligue 1 title and he feels he can convince the teenager to make the switch to Merseyside.



Mbappe moved to Paris St Germain from Monaco in a deal that made him the second-most expensive footballer of all time.

"He [Mbappe] has already said this season he will remain at PSG, but I till try slowly to convince him to come over," Fabinho said.

Mbappe won the domestic treble with PSG last season before lifting the World Cup with France this summer in which he scored four times and claimed the best young player award.

Following his move to Anfield, Fabinho revealed the 19-year-old sent was in contact with his former team-mate.

Fabinho in action for Liverpool in pre-season

"Kylian Mbappe sent me a text message congratulating me for coming to Liverpool. Unfortunately I have not had a chance to congratulate him for what he did during this World Cup," said Fabinho.

"What France did was fantastic. What Mbappe did in two years of professional football is amazing. He is a phenomenon and needs to be congratulated, and as soon as I have the chance I will."

1:23 Jurgen Klopp insists new Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, who has completed his £67m move from Roma, is 'world class' Jurgen Klopp insists new Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, who has completed his £67m move from Roma, is 'world class'

Fabinho has played for Liverpool during their pre-season fixtures and made his debut in the 7-0 win over Chester but manager Jurgen Klopp believe he still has to adapt to their different way of playing.

"You have seen it a little bit with Fabinho, that he needs to settle - he's a little bit too deep between the centre halves. We do it differently to Monaco," saId Klopp.

"You can push him into position but because it's natural for him moments later he's again deep. That shows he needs time to adapt to different styles."