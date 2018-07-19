Roma bid farewell to Alisson ahead of record-breaking move Liverpool

Roma have bid farewell to gaolkeeper Alisson ahead of his £67m move to Liverpool.

Alisson has returned to Italy after undergoing a medical in Liverpool on Thursday.

The 25-year-old left John Lennon Airport on a private plane headed for Rome on Thursday evening. Sky in Italy say Alisson has already agreed a five-year deal.

He will become the world's most expensive goalkeeper after Liverpool's offer surpassed the £34.7m Manchester City paid for Ederson in 2017.

The Serie A club tweeted: "Thank you Alisson and good luck in your new adventure."

The deal was too good to turn down, according to Roma sporting director Monchi.

"We haven't finalised anything yet [with Alisson]," he said on Thursday morning. "But it is true that the negotiations are advanced.

"When a very substantial offer comes in, you have to consider it. We weighed up the pros and cons and decided to speak to Liverpool."