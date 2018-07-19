Alisson is world class, says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

1:23 Jurgen Klopp insists new Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, who has completed his £67m move from Roma, is 'world class' Jurgen Klopp insists new Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, who has completed his £67m move from Roma, is 'world class'

Jurgen Klopp is thrilled to have signed a "world-class goalkeeper" in the shape of Brazil international Alisson.

Alisson underwent a medical and penned a long-term contract on Merseyside on Thursday in a £67m world-record deal for a goalkeeper.

Speaking after Liverpool's 2-0 pre-season win at Blackburn, Klopp told Sky Sports News: "I saw him today for the first time live and in colour at Melwood.

"We've had talks over the last few days and that's good. We didn't sign him because he is good looking and a nice fella and his English is good and all that stuff - we signed him obviously because he is a world-class goalkeeper.

"We are really happy that the club gave us the opportunity to do so."

Alisson's Anfield arrival appears to have signalled Danny Ward's departure from Liverpool, with Sky sources indicating the Wales international is closing in on a £10m switch to Leicester.

Loris Karius' and Simon Mignolet's Liverpool careers also appear to be up in the air but Klopp gave nothing away when asked what he could say about their futures.

"Nothing in the moment," the Liverpool boss said.

"Liverpool FC needs just the highest quality goalkeepers and that's what we have at the moment, we'll see now what we do in the next few weeks.

"Loris played outstanding [against Blackburn] tonight.

"Since we started the pre-season - people have obviously never been in a difficult situation so they think it's funny to make some noise at the moment when he touches the ball or catches the ball and stuff like that, but that's how it is.

"But no, at the moment we have three outstanding goalkeepers and two very young and very talented goalkeepers but we need that, so I'm happy about that."

