Leicester agree fee with Liverpool for Danny Ward

Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward could be on his way to Leicester as Alisson arrives on Merseyside

Leicester City have agreed a £10m fee with Liverpool for goalkeeper Danny Ward, Sky Sports News understands.

The Foxes are looking to provide serious competition for Kasper Schmeichel, who has been their regular starter since his arrival at the club at the start of the 2011-12 season.

Ward has only made three first-team appearances for Liverpool since signing for them in January 2012, spending the 2016-17 season on loan with Huddersfield and helping them secure promotion to the Premier League.

Sky Sports News understands he is not being brought in to directly replace Schmeichel.

Ward is expected to undergo a medical and speak with Leicester about personal terms in the next few days.

Although Schmeichel is not expected to leave the King Power, Sky Sports News understands the Denmark international is a goalkeeper of interest to Chelsea.

Chelsea No 1 Thibaut Courtois has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, and the Blues are considering Schmeichel as a possible replacement, along with their former goalkeeper Petr Cech.