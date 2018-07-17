Chelsea keen on goalkeepers Petr Cech and Kasper Schmeichel
By Sky Sports News
Chelsea are considering re-signing goalkeeper Petr Cech If they sell Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid, according to Sky sources.
They are also interested in Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.
Reports in Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws have suggested Real have offered €55m (£48.5m) and Sky Sports La Liga expert Guillem Balague reported earlier on Tuesday Chelsea are willing to let him go.
Courtois has just a year left on his current deal and is prepared to run down his contract at Stamford Bridge, with Sky in Italy reporting in May negotiations over an extension had broken down.
With Maurizio Sarri set to be unveiled as Chelsea's head coach in his first press conference on Wednesday, it would seem the Italian is covering all bases regarding the goalkeeping position.
The 36-year-old Cech first joined Chelsea in the summer of 2004 from Rennes for £7m and having won the Premier League four times and the Champions League he moved to Arsenal in 2015 for £10m.
Arsenal's new manager Unai Emery said on July 12 his summer recruitment was done - unless a "big opportunity" arose.
