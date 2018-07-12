Unai Emery believes Arsenal transfer business is 'complete'

2:40 Arsenal manager Unai Emery reveals there is only one scenario in which another signing might arrive before the current transfer window ends Arsenal manager Unai Emery reveals there is only one scenario in which another signing might arrive before the current transfer window ends

Arsenal manager Unai Emery says his summer recruitment is done - unless a "big opportunity" arises.

Emery, into his second week with the Arsenal squad at their London Colney training ground, is yet to discuss his squad with predecessor Arsene Wenger and insists any advice the club's boss of 22 years will be secondary to his relationship with the players.

"I have my own personality," he said.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla manager has already stamped his authority on the squad he inherited, with five new signings for fees that could collectively exceed £70m.

Arsenal's latest new signing Matteo Guendouzi trained with his team-mates on Wednesday

Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno, Sokratis, Matteo Guendouzi and Stephan Lichtsteiner have all arrived, while stalwarts Jack Wilshere, Santi Cazorla and Per Mertesacker have left the club.

"We signed the players who we need, only if one player is a big opportunity for us to sign we can do it," Emery said ahead of Arsenal's first pre-season game of the summer against Boreham Wood on Saturday.

"Normally we are thinking about the young player, the possibility to stay with us or go on loan to another team.

"In this moment I think the squad is complete, only the possibility for one player or two players to leave.

"To sign [a player] in the next month? Only if he is a big opportunity."

Steven N'Zonzi is part of France's World Cup squad

Arsenal are in talks to sign Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, according to Sky sources, but Emery indicated no offer has been made.

"I know him," said Emery, who worked with N'Zonzi at Sevilla. "But we didn't do movement for him."

Securing the future of key midfielder Aaron Ramsey is set to be more of a concern for Emery. The Welshman has one year remaining on his current contract.

I want to work with him. Emery on Aaron Ramsey

"I'm very happy with him," said Emery. "Every day every training session he is with the ambition I want. He is working with quality. I want to work with him."

Asked why Ramsey is yet to sign a new deal, Emery added: "This is one question for the player, the club, but my opinion - I said to them - I think he is one important player for me."

The first-choice goalkeeper for next season is yet to be decided, said Emery. He plans to make his decision over the coming weeks.

"I want to work with Petr Cech, Bernd Leno, Emilio Martinez, Matt Macey, David Ospina," said Emery.

"It is clear we have many goalkeepers but we want to work in the future with three in the first team but now I want to look, work every day with all the goalkeepers and then I am going to decide the first."