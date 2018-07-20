Highlights of Liverpool's 2-0 pre-season win at Blackburn

0:54 Daniel Sturridge scored the second goal as Liverpool continued their pre-season programme with a defeat of Blackburn (Pictures courtesy of LFCTV) Daniel Sturridge scored the second goal as Liverpool continued their pre-season programme with a defeat of Blackburn (Pictures courtesy of LFCTV)

Daniel Sturridge and Lazar Markovic were on target as Liverpool's preparations for the new campaign continued with a 2-0 win at Blackburn.

The first half at Ewood Park was goalless thanks to a penalty miss from James Milner, and two narrow escapes from Adam Lallana, who struck the post and saw a shot blocked on the line late on.

Liverpool made 10 changes at the break - bringing on Naby Keita and Fabinho among others - but it was Sturridge and Markovic who struck to seal victory for the visitors.

