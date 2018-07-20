Highlights of Liverpool's 2-0 pre-season win at Blackburn
Last Updated: 20/07/18 11:48am
Daniel Sturridge and Lazar Markovic were on target as Liverpool's preparations for the new campaign continued with a 2-0 win at Blackburn.
The first half at Ewood Park was goalless thanks to a penalty miss from James Milner, and two narrow escapes from Adam Lallana, who struck the post and saw a shot blocked on the line late on.
Liverpool made 10 changes at the break - bringing on Naby Keita and Fabinho among others - but it was Sturridge and Markovic who struck to seal victory for the visitors.
Watch the highlights by hitting play on the video at the top of the page!
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.