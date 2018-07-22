Christian Pulisic interests Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp admits he is a fan of Christian Pulisic, but concedes a deal for the Borussia Dortmund winger is unlikely in this window.

Dortmund, according to reports, rejected a bid from the Merseyside club for Pulisic in 2016, but his father has since branded links with Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham as "hogwash".

Klopp, who is familiar with Pulisic having previously worked with the 19-year-old while at Dortmund, believes he is at the right club to further his career, but refused to rule out linking up with him in the future.

When asked about the chances of Liverpool making an approach, Klopp said: "He has a contract at Dortmund, no? That's the first problem.

"I like Christian, I've known him since he was a kid. He's still not really old, he's a fantastic player, and it's deserved people think highly of him in America.

"In Germany, it's the same. If he wants to play in England or whatever one day then for sure he has the chance to do so but he's at a really good club for his development at this moment.

"It's really good to be at a club where they know him already. He had not his best season last year but he was still a decisive player but it's important in that age group that there's no rush.

"He still has 14 or 15 years to play in his career and that's good and he wants to be the best Pulisic he can be. For this, there is still space for development.

"If - at one point - he will join us, I don't know.

"I like him, it's not that that could be the problem, but we respect contracts still and there's no market I know about at the moment. We did our business and Dortmund are doing theirs. All good."

Pulisic was full of praise for Klopp when asked about Liverpool's interest two years ago, but insists his attention is solely on Dortmund.

"I have respect for Klopp and I know him - he was very welcoming to me here - but I was never really thinking about going to Liverpool," said Pulisic, speaking in March 2017.

"Dortmund have given me everything. If I work very hard here I will play and I love this club."

