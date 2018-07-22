Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's Alisson is 'desperate' to make debut

Alisson has been sent on holiday by Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says new signing Alisson was desperate to join his team-mates on their pre-season tour of the United States.

The Brazil international became the most expensive goalkeeper in history after joining the Reds in a £67m move earlier this week.

However, the 25-year-old was left at home as the rest of his squad travelled to the States, where they will face Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Manchester United in the International Champions Cup.

Klopp says he wants to give Alisson time to rest ahead of the new season

Klopp says Alisson needs time to recover after representing Brazil at the World Cup, with Liverpool's opening game of the new Premier League season three weeks away.

"When I saw him at Melwood, he looked fit," said Klopp. "He's desperate to play. He wanted to stay, but it made absolutely no sense.

"He's had a long year. As Brazil No 1, it was quite an intense year. The World Cup is not a tournament you only play a little bit, it was intense. So I sent him on holiday again.

Alisson completed his £67m move to LIveprool earlier this week

"There will still be two games to play before West Ham and then West Ham is only the first game of the season, not the last one. So we will see."

Klopp says Loris Karius still has a part to play this season despite losing his No 1 spot to the Brazil international.

"Obviously Alisson is a world-class goalkeeper, so we're not going to say 'let's have a look'. He will play, of course," said Klopp.

"He is the No 1 for Brazil and then there is the fee. When Alisson is ready, he will be in our goal. We all need to help him so he can perform as good as possible. That is maybe the only difference.

"But for that to happen we need a strong squad around him and Loris is an outstanding goalkeeper. That's the truth. Nothing else."