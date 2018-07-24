Liverpool transfer rumours: Loris Karius, Divock Origi

Does Loris Karius see a future for himself at Liverpool? We round up the latest transfer rumours on Tuesday, July 24.

Loris Karius took to Instagram following Liverpool's 3-1 pre-season defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Sunday to hit back at his critics after another error-strewn performance.

He has now spoken to Sky in Germany about the uncertainty surrounding his future following Liverpool's world-record signing of goalkeeper Alisson.

"Of course that's not perfect for me, but I cannot say much more about that," he said.

"When asked whether he'd leave in this window, he added: "I don't know that. I cannot say what I'm doing right now, there's still some time left."

Liverpool have put a £27m price tag on Divock Origi as Jurgen Klopp looks to trim his squad ahead of the new season, the Liverpool Echo reports.

Seven players could leave Anfield before the August 9 transfer deadline, potentially generating £100m in sales.

Danny Ings, Marko Grujic, Sheyi Ojo, Lazar Markovic, Simon Mignolet and Pedro Chirivella are also expected to leave before the start of the season.

Klopp, meanwhile, believes Liverpool will feel the weight of increased expectation to deliver silverware this season after making encouraging forays into the transfer market.

"You're right and people will say that it is the next step. We need to be ready for that," Klopp told reporters in New York, where Liverpool were continuing their pre-season tour.

"I know about the expectations and that's completely normal. First of all we have to play the football that gives us an opportunity to win something. We cannot talk about winning something before we start the season."

