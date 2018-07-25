Jurgen Klopp says big-spending Liverpool must not become complacent

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool cannot afford to become complacent after a busy summer in the transfer market.

Reds fans are feeling optimistic going into next season after the club splashed out £176.95m to bring in Alisson (£67m), Naby Keita (£52.75m), Fabinho (£43.7m) and Xherdan Shaqiri (£13.5m).

But Klopp knows there is nothing to celebrate and says his squad must be ready to fight to put themselves in position to win their first league title since 1990.

Klopp told LFCTV: "We need to not only be ready to face Arsenal, Chelsea, Man United, City and Tottenham, we need to be ready in all these games.

"When we go Burnley and when we go to Fulham, they don't like our squad. They don't think 'wow, what a team, they earn such good wages'.

1:15 New Liverpool signing Xherdan Shaqiri insists his critics are wrong about him. New Liverpool signing Xherdan Shaqiri insists his critics are wrong about him.

"They want to have our points - that is how it is. And we have to make sure we are ready for these fights and not celebrating signings and stuff like that.

"I get it - it is only preseason and people are happy. Cool. But if we want to stay happy there is a lot of work ahead."