Jurgen Klopp says £67m Alisson Becker fee not 'crazy money' given Jan Oblak's £89m release clause

Alisson joined Liverpool for £67m to become the world's most expensive goalkeeper

Jurgen Klopp says Jan Oblak's release clause of €100m (£89m) indicates the £67m Liverpool spent on Alisson is not "crazy money".

Liverpool's summer spend went past £170m in making Alisson the world's most expensive goalkeeper, with the Brazil No 1 joining from Roma on a long-term deal.

Klopp has defended the amount paid for Alisson, citing Oblak's release clause at Atletico Madrid as a reason why the market for goalkeepers is different.

"Everybody thinks it's a lot of money. It is a lot of money, but he could've left for crazy money," the Liverpool boss told ESPN FC.

"The clause for Oblak, for example, is €100m, so nice! The goalkeeper market is different because it's not each year that there is anybody available.

"We didn't know exactly if Alisson is available or not, but from a specific moment we realised obviously he is available and that's the moment when we decided we want to go for him."

Jurgen Klopp says Jan Oblak's release clause of €100m (£89m) indicates the £67m spent on Alisson is not crazy money

Alisson's arrival at Anfield has cast Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet's futures in doubt, but Klopp has stressed the duo are Premier League quality.

Karius emerged as Liverpool's first choice ahead of Mignolet last season, but went on to make two costly errors in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid - though it was later revealed Karius had been suffering from concussion.

Klopp reiterated that Alisson was not brought in on the back of those mistakes.

"We are really fine with our goalkeepers. So there's no doubts [about] Simon Mignolet - big quality, absolutely Premier League highest-level quality, Loris Karius as well," Klopp added.

"Yes, we all know what happened in the final, but we know as well why it's not about that. It's not the reason [for signing Alisson].

"We really wanted to bring in a player which we didn't have before to be honest and that's what happened with Alisson."

Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels with our new season offer to watch over 500 live games this season. Find out more.