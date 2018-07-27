Besiktas contact Liverpool over possible Simon Mignolet deal

Is Simon Mignolet on his way to Istanbul?

Besiktas have made contact with Liverpool over a deal for Simon Mignolet, Sky Sports News understands.

The Turkish club need to sign a new goalkeeper after selling Fabri to Fulham for close to £5m last week.

Mignolet is potentially available after the Reds signed Alisson in a world-record £67m deal for a goalkeeper.

The 30-year-old Belgium international has played 202 times for Liverpool since joining from Sunderland in June 2013 but has had to battle Loris Karius for a starting place since he joined from Mainz in 2016.

Both players look likely to be usurped by Brazil international Alisson after he moved to Anfield earlier in July.

