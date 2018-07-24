Fulham complete Fabri signing from Besiktas

Fulham have completed the signing of goalkeeper Fabri from Besiktas on a three-year deal.

Sky Sport News understands the fee is close to £5m for the 30-year-old Spaniard.

Fabri, whose full name is Fabricio Agosto Ramirez, began his career with Deportivo La Coruna, and stayed in Spain for spells with Real Valladolid, Recreativo de Huelva, and Real Betis, before returning to Deportivo in 2013..

He is well known to Fulham's goalkeeping coach, Jose Sambade Carreira, having worked with him at Deportivo.

Having moved to Turkey in 2016, Fabri played Champions League and Europa League football for Besiktas, and was voted the best goalkeeper in the Super Lig for the last two years.

Fabri told his new club's website: "I'm delighted to be at an historic club like Fulham, the oldest club in London.

"I'm very happy to have the opportunity to be in the Premier League with Fulham.

"Everything is very positive for me and I want to take the opportunity to make the most of this goal of being in the Premier League."

Fabri says he is delighted to have moved to a Premier League club

Fulham's Director of Football Operations Tony Khan added: "I'm pleased to announce that Fulham FC has completed the permanent signing of goalkeeper Fabri from Besiktas.

"He is a tremendous player, that we've targeted for some time.

"His scouting profile and his data profile are both strong, and he has exceptional career credentials including Champions League experience, plus he has worked well with our First Team Goalkeeping Coach Jose Sambade Carreira in the past.

"We expect his addition will make us a more complete and competitive football club."

Fabri has become Fulham's third new signing since their promotion from the Sky Bet Championship, following the arrivals of Maxime Le Marchand and Jean Michael Seri from Nice.