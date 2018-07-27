Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp understands Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet frustration

0:36 Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool remain open to talks on player sales but are under no pressure whatsoever to sell Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool remain open to talks on player sales but are under no pressure whatsoever to sell

Jurgen Klopp admits Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet have every right to feel unhappy about their situation at Liverpool following the arrival of Brazil No 1 Alisson.

Mignolet has not played for Liverpool since January and is the subject of interest from Besiktas, according to Sky sources.

Karius spills a routine catch during the warm-up before friendly at Chester

Karius has looked shaky in pre-season after gifting Real Madrid the Champions League with two blunders in last season's final in Kiev.

Liverpool made Alisson the most expensive goalkeeper in history when they signed him from Roma this month and Klopp now accepts he does not know what the future holds for Mignolet and Karius.

"We had the opportunity to bring in one of the best goalkeepers in the world," Klopp told Sky Sports News.

Mignolet has played over 200 games for Liverpool since his 2013 move from Sunderland

"Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet are both outstanding goalkeepers but we have outstanding midfielders and strikers and defenders but we still brought in [players in those positions] any way to help us make the next step.

"That is the world of football. Of course, can Loris be happy or Simon be 100 per cent happy about the situation? I don't think so. How can people be happy like that? But it is part of life."

1:26 Jurgen Klopp hits back at critics after Liverpool signed goalkeeper Alisson for a world-record £67m Jurgen Klopp hits back at critics after Liverpool signed goalkeeper Alisson for a world-record £67m

Pressed on whether the duo will remain at Anfield, Klopp said: "I don't know. We need to see that. We don't need 54 players and 20 goalkeepers. That's how it is.

"But if somebody comes and says 'can we have him for four pounds, or whatever, no of course not. They are quality players, all of them, and we are not in a situation where we have to do something.

Liverpool will play Man Utd in front of over 100,000 fans in Michigan this weekend

"But if someone comes [with an offer] we are always open for talks as we have shown in the past but there is nothing decided for the moment.

"From my point of view - purely as the head coach of the team - to have these three goalkeepers and the two young boys [goalkeepers Kamil Grabara and Caoimhin Kelleher], that makes me feel really good. But, it's part of the business that some people will leave the club, so we will see what happens."

Nabil Fekir was on the verge of signing for Liverpool before the World Cup

Liverpool looked set to sign Nabil Fekir before the World Cup started but Klopp appeared to pour cold water on suggestions that the Lyon captain could still move to Anfield this summer.

"There is nothing I really to need say about that," Klopp added.

"I said already something about it around a pre-season game - I don't know exactly which one - that's probably done."

Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels with our new season offer to watch over 500 live games this season. Find out more.