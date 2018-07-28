Liverpool transfer rumours: Nabil Fekir, Danny Ings, Simon Mignolet

Jurgen Klopp appears to have accepted defeat in pursuit of a long-term target as we round up the latest transfer rumours on Saturday, July 28.

Jurgen Klopp appears to have accepted defeat in Liverpool's pursuit of Nabil Fekir.

Liverpool were keen on signing the France international from Lyon this summer but, with the August 9 deadline fast approaching, Klopp acknowledges their chances of a deal look unlikely.

Asked for his analysis of Liverpool approach for Fekir, Klopp replied: "Nothing really to say about that.

"I said already something about it around a pre-season game, I don't know exactly which one.

"It's probably… done. But there's two weeks left. If nothing happens with our boys, then I'm happy. It's fine. So we can go.

"But if something happens, I think you always have to make sure that you can react. If not now, the next year, whatever."

Crystal Palace have stepped up their efforts to sign Liverpool striker Danny Ings, according to the Guardian.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson is keen to bolster his attack with the acquisition of the forward, who has reluctantly decided to leave Anfield after an injury-plagued spell at the club.

If Ings is to relaunch his career at Selhurst Park, Palace will have to meet Liverpool's £26m valuation for the 26-year-old, who they signed from Burnley in 2015.

Besiktas have made contact with Liverpool over a deal for Simon Mignolet, Sky Sports News understands.

The Turkish club need to sign a new goalkeeper after selling Fabri to Fulham for close to £5m last week.

Mignolet is potentially available after the Reds signed Alisson in a world-record £67m deal for a goalkeeper.

The 30-year-old Belgium international has played 202 times for Liverpool since joining from Sunderland in June 2013 but has had to battle Loris Karius for a starting place since he joined from Mainz in 2016.