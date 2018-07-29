Sunday's Liverpool transfer rumours: Divock Origi, Christian Pulisic, Sheyi Ojo and Marko Grujic

Could Liverpool's Belgian striker Divock Origi be on his way to Watford?

Watford are set to complete a season-long loan deal for Liverpool forward Divock Origi, according to reports in the Sunday Mirror.

The Belgium international spent last season on loan with Bundesliga club Werder Bremen, before returning to Anfield this summer.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund have decided to cash in on winger Christian Pulisic, reports the Mail on Sunday.

And that has sparked a bidding war involving Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are in talks with Middlesbrough over a shock £10m switch for young winger Sheyi Ojo, says the Sun.

The highly-rated England U21 international spent the previous campaign on loan at Fulham.

And Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic says interest from Cardiff City "means a lot" as his immediate future on Merseyside remains uncertain.

The Serb spent the second half of last season with the Bluebirds helping them secure promotion to the Premier League and Neil Warnock has told Sky Sports News of his optimism of the midfielder returning to the Cardiff City Stadium.