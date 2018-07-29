Jurgen Klopp rules out Liverpool signing defenders - for now
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 29/07/18 4:54pm
Jurgen Klopp does not expect Liverpool's big-spending summer to continue with signing any defenders.
Liverpool's £176.9m outlay in the current transfer window has exceeded the next highest spenders in the Premier League (West Ham) by more than £80m.
Midfielders Naby Keita and Fabinho have arrived alongside forward Xherdan Shaqiri and goalkeeper Alisson.
Speaking after Liverpool's 4-1 win over Manchester United, which followed a 2-1 win over champions Manchester City, Klopp said he was "happy" with his defensive options.
Watch new transfers in action
Get Sky Sports to watch all the latest transfers in action for their new teams. Find out more.
Liverpool spent £75m to sign Virgil van Dijk in January, while Klopp also has centre-back options in Ragnar Klavan, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.
Asked if he will bring in another defender before the window shuts on August 9, Klopp said: "This summer, no. I don't see the need.
"Joe Gomez, playing in that role as a central defender, he combines a lot of things you don't find on the transfer market so I don't see the need at the moment.
"But, 12 days to go in the transfer market, a lot can happen. So now I say no, maybe you ask me tomorrow and I'll say something different."
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.