Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella set for Rosenborg talks after fee agreed

Pedro Chirivella has spent five seasons with Liverpool

Liverpool have accepted a bid worth in the region of £3.5m from Norwegian champions Rosenborg for midfielder Pedro Chirivella, Sky sources understand.

Signed as a 16-year-old from Valencia's academy in 2013, Chirivella has made a total of five first-team competitive appearances for Liverpool.

The defensive midfielder was handed his Premier League debut by Jurgen Klopp at the end of the 2015-16 campaign before being farmed out on loan to Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles.

Chirivella in action for Liverpool against Bordeaux in the Europa League in 2015

Chirivella impressed in the Netherlands again last season, making 31 Eredivisie appearances during a loan move to Willem II where he helped the Tilburg-based side preserve their top-flight status.

The 21-year-old has been involved in Liverpool's pre-season campaign and came on against Manchester United in the 4-1 victory for Klopp's side in front of a crowd of more than 100,000 people in Michigan at the weekend.

Rosenborg, whose sporting director is former Reds favourite Stig Inge Bjornebye, host Celtic in a Champions League second-leg qualifier on Wednesday night.