Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella set for Rosenborg talks after fee agreed
Last Updated: 30/07/18 1:35pm
Liverpool have accepted a bid worth in the region of £3.5m from Norwegian champions Rosenborg for midfielder Pedro Chirivella, Sky sources understand.
Signed as a 16-year-old from Valencia's academy in 2013, Chirivella has made a total of five first-team competitive appearances for Liverpool.
The defensive midfielder was handed his Premier League debut by Jurgen Klopp at the end of the 2015-16 campaign before being farmed out on loan to Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles.
Chirivella impressed in the Netherlands again last season, making 31 Eredivisie appearances during a loan move to Willem II where he helped the Tilburg-based side preserve their top-flight status.
The 21-year-old has been involved in Liverpool's pre-season campaign and came on against Manchester United in the 4-1 victory for Klopp's side in front of a crowd of more than 100,000 people in Michigan at the weekend.
Rosenborg, whose sporting director is former Reds favourite Stig Inge Bjornebye, host Celtic in a Champions League second-leg qualifier on Wednesday night.
