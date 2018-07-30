Liverpool striker Divock Origi heading for permanent Anfield exit

Divock Origi joined Liverpool in a £10m deal in 2014

Liverpool will not entertain a loan offer for Divock Origi and are only prepared to consider a straight sale for the striker, Sky sources understand.

Origi has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield and has been linked with moves to both Valencia and Watford in the last week.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at German side Wolfsburg where he netted seven times in 24 starts, including a vital play-off goal against Holstein Kiel which helped Wolfsburg preserve their Bundesliga status.

He has featured for Liverpool in pre-season but was an unused substitute in Saturday's thumping 4-1 win against Manchester United.

Origi joined Liverpool four years ago after an impressive showing for Belgium at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, although he missed out on selection for this summer's tournament in Russia.

He has scored 12 goals in 51 appearances for the Reds but is behind Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke in the Anfield reckoning.