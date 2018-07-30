Trent Alexander-Arnold to return to Liverpool training

Jurgen Klopp is set to welcome back Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold will return to Liverpool training on Tuesday, 17 days after England's World Cup campaign came to an end.

The defender, whose only appearance in Russia came in England's final group game against Belgium, has cut his post-World Cup break short to join Liverpool's pre-season training camp.

Liverpool say the 19-year-old "will report to Melwood on Tuesday morning before joining Jurgen Klopp's squad in Evian to continue laying foundations up for the upcoming campaign".

Alexander-Arnold made one World Cup appearance as England reached the semi-finals

Alexander-Arnold made 33 appearances and scored three goals for Liverpool last season as they finished fourth in the Premier League and reached the Champions League final.

He could feature in Liverpool's final two pre-season fixtures against Napoli and Torino before their Premier League season opener against West Ham on August 12, live on Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, Sky sources understand Liverpool have accepted a bid worth in the region of £3.5m from Norwegian champions Rosenborg for midfielder Pedro Chirivella.