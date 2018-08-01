Liverpool transfer rumours: Reds after Kai McKenzie-Lyle

Jurgen Klopp may look to non-league to replace Alisson's current back-up

We round-up Liverpool's transfer rumours for Wednesday, August 1 amid new reports regarding Kai McKenzie-Lyle.

Liverpool are considering signing rookie Barnet goalkeeper Kai McKenzie-Lyle, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 20-year-old stands at 6ft 7in, and made his senior debut in 2015. He was born in Haringey, but has made two appearances for Guyana and was previously at Tottenham at youth level.

Liverpool are considering selling both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet after the arrival of Alisson, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Karius is reportedly a target for Bayer Leverkusen, while Barcelona and Besiktas are after Mignolet.

Simon Mignolet has made 200 appearances for Liverpool

Klopp is reportedly happy to sell both goalkeepers, after Alisson arrived for £67m from Roma.

Alisson has trained with his Liverpool team-mates for the first time and says he already "feels at home" at the club.

"It has been a great day which I had been looking forward to," Alisson told Liverpool's official website.

"I've had a good few resting days with my family but we all couldn't wait to get the new season underway soon. It's only my first day and I feel at home already."