Alisson Becker, Jorginho and Naby Keita hailed as best summer buys by Soccer Saturday pundits

The transfer window is now shut but who do the Soccer Saturday pundits rate as the best signing of the summer?

Everton caught the eye with their Deadline Day acquisitions of Yerry Mina, Bernard and Andre Gomes but the pundits have hailed the work of their rivals Liverpool and believe Jurgen Klopp's side will be Manchester City's chief title challengers this season.

Read on for the pundits' picks and have your say by leaving a comment below on skysports.com.

Phil Thompson: Alisson Becker to Liverpool

I think if all goes to the plan, Liverpool's acquisition of Alisson will justify the money. Liverpool had to complete the jigsaw by signing a top goalkeeper. I think that he could make the difference between competing for the top four and the title.

I've always been a fan of Andriy Yarmolenko, who was hot, hot property a few years ago. West Ham have done well to get him in; whether they can get the best out of the players they've brought in is the big question.

Alisson Becker in action for Liverpool against Napoli

Matt Le Tissier: Naby Keita to Liverpool

I went to watch Kepa Arrizabalaga at Athletic Bilbao 18th months ago and at half-time I looked at my host and asked who on earth he was. He looked really confident, really assured and a big presence in the goal.

However, I'm going to go with Naby Keita. Liverpool are obviously under a bit of pressure to do something and, in Keita, they've got a player who is already very good but looks like he could really improve on his stats for last season and end up with double figures for goals and assists.

Matt Le Tissier thinks Naby Keita will be a hit

Paul Merson: Jorginho to Chelsea

I'm going to go with Jorginho. I know he wasn't great in the Community Shield but Pep Guardiola wanted to buy him and that tells you everything. The lad can play and £50m in this day and age is a cup of tea, if I'm honest.

It might be obvious or it might be not, but when he gets used to it he's a very special footballer. He's tidy, he can pass the ball, he breaks things up. The problem is, just like Alberto Aquilani when he was at Liverpool - and given how highly rated he was at Roma - is getting used to the different pace of the game over here compared to Italy.

Jorginho competes with Fernandinho during the Community Shield

Charlie Nicholas: Alisson Becker to Liverpool

I still think Manchester City are the strongest side but I think the reason we will see Liverpool as the second best in the Premier League because they've addressed their main problem and signed a top-quality goalkeeper.

1:26 Jurgen Klopp hits back at critics after Liverpool sign goalkeeper Alisson £67m Jurgen Klopp hits back at critics after Liverpool sign goalkeeper Alisson £67m

Until we've seen him we don't know exactly how comfortable he will be in the league, but if he is better than Ederson then he could be the signing who wins Liverpool the title this season, while I also like the quality and energy Keita brings to their midfield.

Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels with our new season offer to watch over 500 live games this season. Find out more.