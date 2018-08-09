Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes and Bernard join Everton on Deadline Day

Andre Gomes, Bernard and Yerry Mina signed for Everton on Deadline Day

Everton had a Deadline Day to remember after pulling off the triple capture of Bernard, Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes.

The Toffees secured the signings of Barcelona duo Mina and Gomes, before tying up the loose ends to bring in Brazil international Bernard from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Gomes arrived on a season-long loan deal from the Spanish giants, while Mina agreed a permanent deal worth £27.2m (€30.25m) rising to £28.5m (€31.75m).

Barca have inserted a buy-back option for the Colombian international, who caught the eye after a series of impressive performances at the Russia World Cup.

Andre Gomes was one of three high-profile signings

Gomes joined Barcelona from Valencia in 2016 for (£31.46) €35m but has struggled to nail down a starting place at the Nou Camp.

The highly rated 25-year-old was convinced to come and play his football under new manager Marco Silva, as Everton look to begin a new era and build upon last season's eighth-placed finish.

Bernard agreed to move to Goodison as a free agent after his Shakhtar deal expired

Bernard has put pen to paper on a four-year deal with Everton, and was given visa clearance on the final day of the window to feature for his new club.

The 14-times capped Brazil player was available after his contract ran out with Shakhtar in June, and opted to move to the Premier League with the Toffees.

Yerry Mina caught the eye at the World Cup with impressive performances

All three players could be in line to feature when Everton begin their domestic campaign against newly promoted Wolves.

The club still remain on course to secure a late loan deal for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma, after processing a deal sheet with the Premier League to be given a 7pm extension.

Upgrade to Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football now for just £18 a month.