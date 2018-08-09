Kurt Zouma may move to Everton on loan as Chelsea try to complete late deal

Kurt Zouma spent last season on loan at Stoke

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma may move to Everton on loan as his parent club attempt to rush a late deal, according to Sky sources.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Stoke but was unable to save them from relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

He was present for training at Chelsea's Cobham base on Thursday but it is believed the London club have submitted a deal sheet which would see him sign for fellow Premier League side Everton on loan.

Zouma has been limited to 43 Premier League appearances for Chelsea since signing from Saint-Etienne in 2014.

He has two caps for France but did not feature in their World Cup-winning campaign in Russia, instead being placed on the reserve list by Didier Deschamps.