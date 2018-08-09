Everton agree to sign Yerry Mina from Barcelona

Everton have agreed to sign defender Yerry Mina from Barcelona.

The clubs agreed a permanent deal for Mina worth £27.2m (€30.25m) rising to £28.5m (€31.75m), while Andre Gomes joins on a season-long loan.

Everton officials were in Barcelona on Thursday to put both players through a medical so their moves could go through ahead of the 5pm deadline for the English transfer window.

The La Liga champions confirmed in a statement: "FC Barcelona and Everton FC have reached an agreement over the transfer of the player Yerry Mina.

"The English club will pay FC Barcelona 30.25 million euros plus 1.5 million euros in variables. The Club reserves the right to buy back the player.

"FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their thanks to Yerry Mina for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future."

Barcelona confirmed the deal for Gomes that will see Everton pay the Portugal international midfielder's wages for the full season, while also paying a loan fee of £2m (€2.25m).

Mina only joined Barca in January from Brazilian side Palmeiras. He has made just six appearances during his time in Spain.

Gomes joined Barcelona from Valencia in 2016 for (£31.46) €35m but has struggled to nail down a starting place at the Nou Camp.

Andre Gomes

The 25-year-old has been capped 29 times by Portugal and was part of the squad that won the European Championships in 2016.

Mina and Gomes join former team-mate Lucas Digne at Goodison, following his move £20m move from Barcelona earlier in the window.

Everton also completed the signing of Brazil international midfielder Bernard on a free transfer on deadline day.