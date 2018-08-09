Muhamed Besic fails to agree personal terms with Middlesbrough

Muhamed Besic has failed to agree personal terms with Middlesbrough

Muhamed Besic's proposed move from Everton to Middlesbrough has collapsed after the player failed to agree personal terms with the Championship club, according to Sky sources.

The 25-year-old was expected to complete a permanent move worth around £6m to the Riverside on Deadline Day, but Sky Sports News understands the deal has fallen through after Besic failed to agree personal terms and agent's fees with Boro.

Besic spent the second half of last season on loan at the Riverside, where he scored once in 17 appearances in all competitions.

Tony Pulis was keen to sign the Bosnia and Herzegovina international after selling Patrick Bamford to Leeds (£10m), Ben Gibson to Burnley (£15m) and Adama Traore to Wolves (£18m) in the past 10 days.

