Middlesbrough trying to sign Muhamed Besic on loan from Everton

Muhamed Besic spent the second half of last season on loan at Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough are trying to sign Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic on loan, Sky Sports News understands.

The 25-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international spent the second half of last season on loan at Boro and Tony Pulis wants him back.

Besic joined Everton from Hungarian side Ferencvaros in 2014 but has failed to secure a regular first-team place under successive managers at Goodison Park.

Boro are also in talks with Everton over a move for Yannick Bolasie.

The 29-year-old has been told he is surplus to requirements at Goodison Park following the summer of Richarlison for £40m from Watford.

Everton are also close to signing Brazil international Bernard and Barcelona defender Yerry Mina.