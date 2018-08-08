Middlesbrough remain in talks with Yannick Bolasie

Middlesbrough are hoping to bring Bolasie to the Riverside

Middlesbrough remain in discussions with Everton's Yannick Bolasie as they attempt to persuade him to move to the Championship.

The 29-year-old has been told he's surplus to requirements at Goodison Park.

Sky Sports News understands that Crystal Palace are also interested in Bolasie but the Riverside is the more likely destination for the winger.

Middlesbrough are discussing the option of a permanent transfer, as well as a loan with a view to permanent deal.

Everton signed Bolasie for £25m in August 2016 from Crystal Palace and he is now valued at around £15m.