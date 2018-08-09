Middlesbrough increase bid for QPR midfielder Luke Freeman

Middlesbrough have launched an increased bid for QPR midfielder Luke Freeman

Middesbrough have made an increased bid for QPR midfielder Luke Freeman, Sky Sports News understands.

Boro's move comes after Blackburn had a £4m bid for the player rejected early on Deadline Day.

Freeman has also been the subject of interest from Sheffield United, but Tony Pulis' side have now made their move.

Rangers chairman Tony Fernandes had recently insisted on Twitter that Freeman was "not for sale".

Freeman started in QPR's opening day defeat at Preston on Saturday.

He joined Rangers from Bristol City for £350,000 in January 2017 and has gone on to score seven goals in 61 league appearances for the Hoops.