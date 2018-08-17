Mohamed Salah will stay at Liverpool for three or four more years, says Mido

Mohamed Salah will not be leaving Liverpool anytime soon, according to fellow Egyptian Mido.

Salah won the golden boot last season and Europe's top clubs were reportedly circling for his signature.

Any speculation was put to bed in the summer as he signed a new contract that keeps him at Anfield until at least 2023 which Mido expects him to see through.

"I've spoken to people around him, he's very happy and he wants to stay at Liverpool as long as he can," the former Spurs striker told Football Centre.

"He's established himself at Liverpool and I think he will want to stay at Liverpool for another three or four years."

Mido, who scored 22 goals in 94 Premier League games for Tottenham, Middlesbrough, Wigan and West Ham explained why he expects Salah to stay.

"Why would he want to leave?" he added.

"Real Madrid are massive but Liverpool are not a small club. To be there and feel loved by the fans, that's what every player dreams of."