Liverpool using rugby tackle bags to prepare Alisson for Premier League test

Alisson played in every 2018 World Cup game for Brazil

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has introduced goalkeeper Alisson to rugby-style training to prepare him for the physical test against Crystal Palace.

The two sides will meet at Selhurst Park on Monday evening, live on Sky Sports Premier League, with Klopp wanting to make sure their £65m signing is ready for Roy Hodgson's side.

Sky Live: Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Alisson, who is Brazil's first-choice 'keeper, had a comfortable debut against West Ham but has been taking part in different training approaches this week such as players crowding the penalty area to test him on set pieces.

C Palace vs Liverpool Live on

Klopp said: "It is not rugby, it is goalkeeper training. When Loris (Karius) came he did it, and of course, Alisson is doing it as well.

"It is normal goalkeeper training. It makes sense to do it because the six-yard area is not a safety box for a goalkeeper.

Hodgson: Salah remains major threat

"We have these situations in training constantly when we do set pieces and the box is full with 22 players. Maybe 22 is a bit much, but certainly 15.

"It is busy, we do it often so that the goalkeeper gets used to that. It is all about timing. We will see how that is, but first of all we brought him here because of the things that he is already good at."

1:11 Klopp says his side 'must be positive and angry' during this Premier League season Klopp says his side 'must be positive and angry' during this Premier League season

Alisson arrived from Roma this summer and Klopp has insisted he does not need to change his playing style.

'Liverpool must learn to win ugly'

"It is not that the goalkeeper has to change completely for this league," added Klopp. "We have to help him too in situations.

"There is not just one player responsible for something - we have to have the right formation around set pieces. It is not solely about Alisson, but the whole team."