WATCH: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson shows some audacious skill against Brighton

Alisson produced a sublime piece of skill during Liverpool's victory over Brighton

Watch as Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson gets out of a tight situation with an audicious chip in his side's 1-0 win over Brighton.

The only concerns for Liverpool in the win that sent them top of the Premier League were largely of their own making, with Alisson twice almost caught in possession as he lived up to his reputation as a 'footballing' goalkeeper.

On one occasion early in the first half he came racing out for a through-ball but failed to connect properly in a challenge with Solly March and was fortunate the Brighton player's poor control sent the ball out for a goal kick.

The Brazil international produced one save worthy of note and it was a vital one as he parried wide substitute Pascal Gross' header, but really stole the show in the 69th minute as, when faced with Anthony Knockaert running at him, he chipped the ball over the onrushing Brighton forward before playing the pass.

