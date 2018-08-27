Alisson on 'risky' situations with the ball and 'great environment' at Liverpool

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has lifted the lid on his approach to dribbling with the ball, admitting risk-taking is part of his game

The 25-year-old, a big money buy from Roma in the summer, has yet to concede a Premier League goal as the Reds having kicked off their campaign with three wins and three clean sheets.

He provided a hair-raising moment for Liverpool fans when he showed off his ball-playing skills against Brighton but says his calculated risks are designed to help the team.

0:38 Alisson's sublime skill Alisson's sublime skill

"I try my best to help the team in the build-up," he told Liverpool's official website.

"If sometimes there is a situation where there is dribbling, I do it carefully.

"It could be too risky, but it's part of the game, we are a team that plays from the back with the ball on the ground. That's part of the team's characteristics.

"Mistakes may happen, but we work hard during the week to do everything correctly during the matches."

Liverpool are top of the table after starting the Premier League season with three straight wins

Alisson might have secured successive shut-outs but says his teammates deserve much of the credit for his great start to life at Anfield.

"I have my contribution, but I am not the main responsibility for the clean sheets," he added.

2:55 Liverpool 1-0 Brighton Liverpool 1-0 Brighton

"If we do not concede we will be close to winning, because our attack is really good.

"I'm very comfortable at the club in a great environment, with everybody pushing in the same direction to win.

"We've shown what we are capable of and hopefully we can keep on track. The Premier League is very tough and competitive."