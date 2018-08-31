Joe Gomez says Liverpool's defence want to build their own reputation
By Rory O'Callaghan
Joe Gomez hopes his partnership with Virgil van Dijk can earn as formidable a reputation as Liverpool's attacking line-up.
Gomez has started every game this season alongside Van Dijk at centre-back in the absence of Dejan Lovren, who is yet to return to first-team duties after the World Cup.
Liverpool are yet to concede a goal and sit top of the Premier League with three wins from three at the start of the campaign.
While much has been made of the attacking partnership between Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, Gomez says Liverpool's defence deserves equal praise for the club's solid start.
"We have got a very strong side and our front three is very well known after all that they did last season," said Gomez, ahead of Saturday's trip to Leicester, live on Sky Sports Premier League.
"But I think at the same time it is very early, we don't want to get ahead of ourselves. Clean sheets is our job and what we want to do.
"We want to just keep them going and hopefully build a reputation like our front three did last year."
Van Dijk is enjoying playing alongside Gomez, who joined Liverpool as highly-rated youngster from Charlton in 2015.
"The whole team has a great chemistry and obviously it helps a lot when your partner is a good guy and a good friend of yours as well," said Van Dijk.
"We both want to learn from each other. We still have a lot to learn but it has been a great start."
