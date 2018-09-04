Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri will be protected, say Red Star Belgrade

Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates Switzerland's winner against Serbia with an 'Albanian Eagle' gesture

Serbian club Red Star Belgrade have pledged to protect Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri from "unwanted situations" during their Champions League clash in November.

Kosovo-born Shaqiri sparked controversy during the World Cup when he celebrated a last-minute winner against the Serbians with a politically-sensitive 'Albanian Eagle' gesture.

The symbol was deemed overly nationalist and risked inflaming tensions in the Balkans among Serbs - who do not recognise Kosovo's independence - and Albanians, who occupy most of Kosovo.

However, Red Star general director Zvezdan Terzic said the club will do all they can to ensure the Switzerland international feels safe when he encounters one of Europe's most passionate sets of supporters at the Rajko Mitić Stadium.

"Of course, as a soccer club, we treat our rivals equally, and we do not have to deal with the past and the history," said Terzic.

"Red Star must do everything to make Shaqiri feel that he came to play football and it is our duty to protect him in the case of unwanted situations. Let's be good hosts."

FIFA deemed Shaqiri's gesture in the World Cup to be a symbol of unsporting behaviour, with the Liverpool winger facing a backlash on social media from Serbia fans.

Shaqiri is yet to make his full competitive debut for Liverpool, after making an impact in pre-season with a goal against Manchester United

"I think that Shaqiri will be under unbelievable psychological pressure because he will know where he is coming," added Terzic.

"He knows that the Red Star is a symbol of Serbia and playing the Marakana, I don't know whether he will play."

