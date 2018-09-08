Alex Oxlade-Chamberlian speaks of World Cup agony as he recovers from injury

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was a special guest on Sky Sports' coverage of England v Spain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlian has spoken of his pain at missing England's World Cup adventure as he continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

The Liverpool midfielder was a studio guest for England's Nations League clash with Spain on Saturday evening and is expected to miss all of this season after sustaining multiple ligament damage in a Champions League game against Roma last April.

Oxlade-Chamberlian was expected to be part of Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad, but watched from home as his team-mates reached the semi-final in Russia.

While he supported the other players, he explained how hard it was to miss out.

"I can't sit here and lie and say it was easy. It was really difficult," he told Sky Sports.

"Obviously I had a realistic chance to be playing and definitely to be there, so that was obviously not easy.

"But at the same time I went into England fan mode. You can't not get excited.

"As the games were going on and I was seeing a lot of my friends out there doing so well, it was great to see.

"I was so excited for them and I got fully into the spirit. I was gutted at the end when we got so close."

Oxlade-Chamberlian also said it has been hard to accept missing more than a year of competitive football.

But he said he is making progress and staying positive about his fitness.

"It is a very serious injury," he said.

"It can happen to any of us at any time and that's obviously something that's never easy to deal with and get over.

"I'm trying to stay positive, that's the sort of character I am. I feel that's the best way to move things forward.

"I'm in good spirits and I'm progressing for sure."