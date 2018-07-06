Friday's Arsenal transfer rumours: Cristian Pavon, Aaron Ramsey, Hirving Lozano and Lucas Torreira

Arsenal have yet to make a move for Argentina wide man Cristian Pavon

Arsenal are reportedly still to make a move for Cristian Pavon as we round-up the latest transfer rumours on Friday, July 6.

Pavon's agent has revealed Arsenal have yet to submit a bid for the Argentina winger, reports the Mirror.

The 22-year-old is contracted to Boca Juniors until the summer of 2022.

Elsewhere, Arsenal manager Unai Emery could look to offload midfielder Aaron Ramsey to fund a move for Barcelona's Andre Gomes, says the Star.

The Portugal international has been made surplus to requirements at the Nou Camp this summer.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have made a move for PSV Eindhoven striker Hirving Lozano, says talkSPORT.

The Mexico international was one of his country's standout performers in their run to the last 16 of the World Cup.

And Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira has turned down the opportunity to have his Arsenal medical with Uruguay still taking part at the World Cup, reports the Metro.

However, the midfielder's dad claims his son will still be moving to the Emirates next season.

Finally, West Ham are close to agreeing a deal with Jack Wilshere, according to Sky sources.

Wilshere is available on a free transfer after he officially left Arsenal at the end of his contract on Saturday.

Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday how Wilshere had held talks with the West Ham about a potential move, with Fenerbahce also interested in his signature.

The 26-year-old told Sky Sports News last week he was in no rush to make a decision on his future but had considered staying in the Premier League or a move abroad.