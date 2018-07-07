Saturday's Arsenal transfer rumours: Lucas Torreira, Jack Wilshere and Steven N'Zonzi

Sampdoria's Lucas Torreira is set to join Arsenal

Arsenal reportedly close in on another new signing as we round-up the latest transfer rumours on Saturday, July 7.

Arsenal are on the verge of signing Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira after agreeing a fee with Sampdoria, says the Sun.

The 22-year-old was one of his country's standout performers on their way to the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Elsewhere, former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has already begun his West Ham medical, according to reports in the The Times.

The East London club are hoping to sign the 26-year-old, who is available on a free having left the Emirates at the end of June, on a three-year deal.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are in talks to sign Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, according to Sky sources.

Gunners boss Unai Emery worked with N'Zonzi during his time at the Spanish club.

N'Zonzi previously enjoyed spells with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke before joining Sevilla in 2015.

The 29-year-old, who is currently on international duty with France at the World Cup, has made 136 appearances for Sevilla, scoring eight times.