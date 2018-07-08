Arsenal transfer rumours: Lucas Torreira, Nacho Monreal, Jack Wilshere

Arsenal reportedly close in on another new signing as we round-up the latest transfer rumours on Saturday, July 7.

Talks continue between Arsenal and Sampdoria over the transfer of midfielder Lucas Torreira, according to Sky sources.

A potential move to the Emirates can be accelerated following Uruguay's elimination from the World Cup.

Sky Sports News understands some of the major elements of what is believed to be a £26m deal have been agreed.

There is still some work to do before Torreira is in a position to take a medical, although personal terms are not thought to be a problem.

Torreira's father is quoted as saying: "It is as good as a fact that Lucas will join Arsenal."

West Ham will finalise a move for Jack Wilshere on Monday, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The 26-year-old former Arsenal and England midfielder is a free agent after his contract at the Emirates expired last month.

Real Sociedad are keen on signing Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal, reports the Sunday Mirror.

The La Liga club are keen to fill the void left by Alvaro Odriozola, who joined Real Madrid earlier this week.

Spain international Monreal has two years left on his contract at the Emirates, with the option of a further year.

The Mirror claim convincing Monreal to end his five-year stint at Arsenal could prove to be a stumbling block for Sociedad.