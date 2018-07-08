Arsenal in talks with France U20 midfielder Matteo Guendouzi

Matteo Guendouzi had previously been linked with Tottenham and Manchester City

Arsenal are in talks with Lorient over the signing of France midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, Sky Sports News understands.

Sources say the Gunners are closing in on the 19-year-old, who has played for France at U20 level and was linked with north London rivals Tottenham during the January transfer window.

Guendouzi came through Paris Saint-Germain's academy before switching to Lorient in 2014. He broke into the Lorient team during the 2016/17 season, making nine appearances as they were relegated from Ligue 1.

He featured 20 times last season as Lorient missed out on promotion, finishing three points outside the play-off places in seventh.

Should he move to the Emirates, Guendouzi could be joined in the Arsenal midfield by Uruguay international Lucas Torreira.

He postponed a decision on his future until after the World Cup but Arsenal are understood to be holding talks with his club Sampdoria.

Some of the major elements of what is believed to be a £26m deal have been agreed, but there is still some work to do before Torreira is in a position to have a medical.