Monday's Arsenal transfer rumours: Nacho Monreal to leave?

Arsenal could be set to allow Nacho Monreal to leave as we round-up the latest transfer rumours on Monday, July 9.

Real Sociedad have made an ambitious move to tempt Monreal away from Arsenal, report the Daily Mirror.

The 32-year-old has been reportedly approached by the club's representatives, who are confident of getting a deal agreed.

The Mirror also report Arsenal are facing a battle with Everton and West Ham to snap up France midfielder Steven N'Zonzi from Sevilla.

Meanwhile, Jack Wilshere is set to earn £100k-a-week from West Ham when he signs for the club on a pay-as-you-play deal which is loaded with incentives, also according to the Daily Mirror.

Arsenal are in talks with Lorient about signing of 19-year-old France U20 midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

Sources say the Gunners are closing in on Guendouzi, who has played for France at U20 level and was linked with north London rivals Tottenham during the January transfer window.

Guendouzi came through Paris Saint-Germain's academy before switching to Lorient in 2014.