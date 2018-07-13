Unai Emery happy to help Mesut Ozil rediscover Arsenal form

Mesut Ozil struggled for Arsenal last season

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery is keen to help Mesut Ozil rediscover the good form that deserted him in English football last season and during the World Cup.

The Germany midfielder signed a new contract at the Emirates Stadium in January and despite missing the last three games of Arsene Wenger's Gunners' reign, he was fit to play for his country during their disappointing World Cup campaign that saw them finish bottom of their group in Russia.

Ozil could play a key role as Emery looks to bring success back to Arsenal after they finished sixth in the Premier League last season.

"We are here to help every player," Emery said when asked how he will 'fix' Ozil's form.

"For me it's the same for one player as it is for 25 players, to help them. For us Mesut is a very important player.

"We want to help to be well, fine with us. The national team didn't get the results they wanted but today he is on holiday and I want him to relax good and I want, when he comes back with us, to start with a good mentality.

"I want to work with him with a new way and with an ambition to continue with this quality and help with this quality, getting better with the team.

"I think last year was a difficult year for all, not only for Mesut. I think it is for the team. They finished sixth in the Premier League - not the position we want."

Germany were knocked out of the World Cup in the group stages

Emery and his coaching staff have been working at Arsenal's training base for the last two weeks, assessing those players not involved at the World Cup.

Ozil could travel with the majority of the squad to Singapore on July 22 for pre-season friendlies against Emery's former club Paris Saint-Germain and Europa League holders Atletico Madrid.

But Emery's first game in charge comes in the more modest surroundings of Meadow Park, home of National League side Boreham Wood, who they face in a pre-season friendly.