Arsenal continue Aaron Ramsey contract talks

Aaron Ramsey has been at Arsenal for 10 years

Talks are continuing between Arsenal and Aaron Ramsey over a new contract for the Wales international, Sky Sports News understands.

The midfielder has one year left on his current deal and securing his future is believed to be a big priority for Gunners' head coach Unai Emery as he continues to shape his squad ahead of his first season in charge.

"I'm very happy with him," Emery said of Ramsey last week. "Every day every training session he is with the ambition I want. He is working with quality. I want to work with him."

Asked why Ramsey has yet to sign a new deal, Emery added: "This is one question for the player, the club, but my opinion - I said to them - I think he is one important player for me."

Emery has now indicated his summer transfer business is largely over, after Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Matteo Guendouzi and Stephan Lichtsteiner arrived at The Emirates.

Emery has now indicated his summer transfer business is largely over, after Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Matteo Guendouzi and Stephan Lichtsteiner arrived at The Emirates.

But he has admitted if a "big opportunity" arises he may yet be tempted to add further to his playing staff and Arsenal are in talks to sign Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, according to Sky sources.

